The French President Confirms He 100% Fucked Up Trump’s Hand On Purpose

“One must show that we won’t make little concessions, even symbolic ones”, Macron said.

Mr Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper his approach to the encounter had been about getting respect.

Trump met the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron right before the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit on Thursday and the meeting offered a sneak peek into how the US-French relations may pan out in future.

Cue laughs from leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation chief Jens Stoltenberg as Mr Macron found his arm wrenched about by a smiling Mr Trump.

“Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”, according to a report by the White House correspondents’ pool.

The handshake came on the same day as another apparent stunt by Macron – when he walked toward the world leaders and appeared to swerve away from Trump in order to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. But Macron, France’s 39-year-old political wunderkind, appeared to be ready for him when they met for lunch at the United States embassy in Brussels ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

The French president has now described the handshake as “a moment of truth” created to show that he is no pushover.

In February, Trump’s lengthy handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went viral. “I don’t believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral dialogues I won’t let anything pass”, Macron said.

However, a source in the French delegation said Macron had repeated the EU’s position that the terms of the divorce must be first.

In his first meeting with Trump, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stood his ground with a proactive clasp to Trump’s shoulder.

“After calling North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “obsolete” Trump needed to say what every predecessor since Truman has said: The US is committed to Art 5″.