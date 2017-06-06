The iMac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever

Apple showed off the line: 21.5-inch iMacs start at $1,099 (roughly converting to £850 and AU$1,470). The new iMac lineup will be available with macOS High Sierra coming this fall. After letting the product line go without updates since late 2015, Apple is finally bringing Kaby Lake to its standard iMac models and, as rumored, will be launching a new high-end “iMac Pro” model in December.

The entry-level 21.5-inch model features an Intel Iris Plus 640 GPU while the 4K model now supports discrete AMD Radeon Pro 550 graphics with up to 4GB of VRAM. Apple has announced that the new iMac will be available to order starting Monday via apple.com, and will be available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and an SSD drive that is up to 50 percent faster. Apple touts that the A10X offers 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance compared to the A9X, which is the chip found in Apple’s old 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The company is also updating its existing 13-inch iPad with the new display and innards.

Another device that got a lot of stage time at WWDC was the iMac, which is getting a major hardware refresh.

In essence, the iMac Pro is meant to replace the dustbin-shaped Mac Pro that Apple launched in 2013 and quickly forgot about afterwards. The all-new iMac Pro sports 27-inch Retina 5K display with up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation.

The iMac Pro is set to ship in December STARTING at a wallet-busting $5,000. Although it shares the same basic design as its “non-Pro” counterparts, it features an improved dual fan cooling system that Apple claims is able to accommodate much higher end hardware than has previously been available in an iMac. This is a huge improvement for iMacs and the MacBook, but it’s deeply deeply annoying for those of us who bought the newly redesigned MacBook Pro back in November.