The iPad looks like the future of the MacBook with iOS 11

“Just like we did with portable music, we want to reinvent home music”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the Worldwide Developers Conference, where HomePod was unveiled, becoming Apple’s first new device since the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

Apple has announced the HomePod smart speaker that integrates Siri voice interaction and adapts to its environment to provide high quality audio. The HomePod lets use your voice to play music and control HomeKit devices like smart light bulbs or thermostats, as well as letting you chat with Siri.

The speaker features an upward-facing woofer, seven tweeters each with dedicated amps and a six-microphone array.

The HomePod – due to launch in December – looks like a mesh cylinder. In the USA it will cost $US349 ($466), more than twice the price of its Google competitor. The increased power means Apple needed to craft a new kind of cooling mechanism to keep the components' temperatures lowered in the skinny enclosure.

Meanwhile the 12-inch Macbook has faster hard drives and now supports up to 16GB of memory, while the 13-inch Pro has a new entry-level model that comes in at $1899.

One of the most compelling aspects of the 10.5 is a new screen technology called ProMotion that brings dramatically improved display performance, doubling the display refresh rate to 120Hz, making for smoother, more responsive content.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

As was expected, iPad Pro is available in a new 10.5-inch model with an A10X Fusion chip and updated cameras.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer. The standard iPad and iPad Mini 4 remain unchanged.

Apple has also provided the ability to disable the new function by telling the phone you are the passenger.

Apple announced the next major update to iOS at WWDC 2017 today, calling it, you guessed it, iOS 11.

The Verge reported that iMessage, the native text message app on iPhones, will send an automatic message to any texts that come in to say that the user is driving. The features are part of the Mac software update this fall, to be called High Sierra.