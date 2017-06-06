The iPhone might finally be getting a proper filing system

Internet sleuths discovered the feature in Apple’s own Feedback app for iOS beta testers.

The rumours of a Siri-powered smart speaker are reaching such a pitch that it’s likely something is happening, but whether or not it gets revealed at WWDC is an open question.

Starting time: San Francisco: 10AM / New York: 1PM / London: 6PM / Berlin: 7PM / Moscow: 8PM / Beijing: 1AM (June 6th) / Tokyo: 2AM (June 6th) / Sydney: 3AM (June 6th).

Apple is also believed to be busy making a 10.5 iPad Pro and also some software updates for the other products in the Apple hardware arena, the Apple TV and Watch.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million past year. A revamped Siri is also expected to be seen in the conference. The company is anticipated to launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Next up in tech is Apple’s new version of macOS is called High Sierra which is launched with new Safari browser. That could mean it won’t compete, as expected, with Amazon’s recent Echo Look – a home hub that allows for video calling and potentially threatens Apple’s FaceTime.

The WWDC 2016 was all about updates to the OS for the Mac, iPhone, Watch and TV and also opening up of services like Siri and iMessage to developers.

WWDC 2017 is finally here, and it’s nearly time to see what Apple has in store for this year, with everything from a new version of iOS to brand-new hardware possibly making an appearance.

It’s not yet clear how Apple will do this, although Bloomberg reports that there will be “deep integration” with Apple services. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are already doing a good job of realising the dream of a smart, voice-controlled personal assistant that, just a few years ago, was the realm of science fiction.

A placeholder listing on Apple’s US App Store has hinted at a long-awaited change potentially headed to the iPhone. Google, meanwhile, previewed new speaker features such as hands-free phone calling during its software conference last month.

With consumers less interested in buying new tablets, Apple has increased its focus on designing tablets for professionals to do much of the same work that they usually perform on a laptop computer. Per sources, a new MacBook and a MacBook Pro might debut at WWDC. We’ll know more once it begins shipping in December.

In addition to “Files“, Troughton-Smith also posted a screengrab of an alleged feedback form visible for app developers running beta versions of iOS.