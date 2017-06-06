The Legacy Lives On With Mega Man Legacy

Mega Man 8 was a PlayStation game and got another graphical upgrade, along with infamously very bad voice acting.

Mega Man 9 returns to 8-bit graphics and classic gameplay as players seek to avenge Dr.

Mega Man is getting another retrospective collection, this time compiling his awkward journey into more powerful systems, as well as the nostalgic attempts to go back to his roots.

The original Mega Man Legacy Collection, developed by Digital Eclipse Software and released in August 2015, featured the first six games in the storied Mega Man franchise. Mega Man 7 was originally on the SNES while Mega Man 8 came out on the PlayStation and Sega Saturn. 7 and 8 are relatively obscure by general standards as most people tend to have nostalgia for the original NES series, and Mega Man 9 is one of the best in the entire genre. Given the nature of the included games, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that the collection won’t make an appearance on the Nintendo 3DS.

Also, when was the last time you saw a collection of games that spanned three generations of console? The company previously launched the first Mega Man Legacy title for the 3DS in a grand, all-out affair. They are every bit as great as those classic titles. Today Capcom officially announced Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, which will finally bring the last four games of the series into a complete collection for you to own on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on August 8th.

Capcom didn’t just toss the old games into a collection without also including new features.