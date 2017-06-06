‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 12 Premieres July 10

From the looks of the trailer, they’re bringing bigger fun – and bigger fights.

In addition to Sulahian, as fans probably expected, Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Meghan King Edmonds are all returning for another season of ridiculousness. The three women don’t interact much in the sneak peek.

Even more? Beador is battling a shocking weight gain.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the just-released teaser trailer for the seemingly volatile season, including, of course, loud-and-proud longtime cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Back into the fold, Lydia tries to reclaim her title of “Friendship Whisperer” by attempting to mend fences with Vicki and Tamra, but quickly realizes that being Switzerland will be easier said than done.

Season 11 was the most-watched season in series history with 3 million total viewers and over 2 million P25-54, growing 11% and 10% respectively from the prior season, according to Nielsen Live+7 data. As if this news wasn’t exciting enough, we made a decision to put Andy Cohen to the test to see if he remembers every single one of the 99 Housewives so far.

“My lifestyle is extravagant”, Peggy says in her first confessional, as footage of diamonds, luxury cars and high fashion roll out onscreen. “Sure doesn’t suck to be me now, does it?”

It looks like Peggy and Kelly have some sort of beef to squash during the season, and you can naturally expect Kelly to be backing Vicki’s play during any squabble she starts.

This season, things are looking up in Vicki’s life- her relationship with new beau Steve is getting serious, her business is expanding and she finally has her daughter Briana and grandbabies back in the OC.

Meghan King Edmonds is back, too, but this time with a baby!

Season 12 will also bring a medical emergency for the one of the wives, multiple cast members shouting the phrase, “You b***h!” and the return of a couple of ghosts from RHOC past. Despite my prediction that Gretchen Rossi would be making a triumphant comeback, she sadly isn’t, but she and former RHOC star Lizzie Rovsek do make cameos in the trailer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 premieres on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m on Bravo TV.