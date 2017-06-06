The Truth? Paul Pierce Is Wrong About LeBron Vs. Durant

Both of the teams’ squads had triple-doubles, with Cavaliers forward LeBron James having 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds while Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

While last year’s Warriors team was an incredible one that set the NBA record for regular-season wins with 73, they of course came up short in the NBA Finals to the Cavs.

“We’re never anxious about him and his shooting and the spotlight that’s on that”, Curry said of Thompson. They had a certainty about them that they’d play better than they had in the opener of these NBA Finals.

Game 3 goes Wednesday night at the Q back in Cleveland. “We have to give them something to cheer for”, LeBron said.

“They’re going a good job of sending two or three guys to box me out”, Thompson said.

The fact that the Cavs made the adjustment and still got throttled only underscores how frustrating it has to be to play a Warriors’ team operating at near peak capacity. “We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well, also”.

“What was the difference?” If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again.

“They’re a different team”.

But the Warriors are much more than just Durant, of course.

Curry is healthier than a year ago, but that’s not the Cavs biggest issue.

“I’m playing with a lot of energy”.

“They make it tough, and they put you in some tough situations”, Lue said.

The Warriors have scored an average of 97 points in their last five losses to the Cavaliers and 117.8 points during their last five victories against Cleveland. His blocked shot that led to a three really helped take the air out of the Cavaliers. Klay Thompson added 22 points for the Warriors. As the series went on, and a 3-1 lead slipped away, Curry grew more frustrated.But the Warriors are much more than just Durant, of course.”We’re going to have to help him out as far as knocking shots down from the perimeter”, Thompson said. “I’m a present guy”, he said.

If Durant offsets James in these Finals, the Warriors win a championship. Tonight was a game based on talent.

“We just play smart, aggressive and with joy”. Like James, Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love tallied nine points on four-of-nine shooting, but hit only one of his three looks from three-point range in the third. James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever.

Note: Steve Kerr, who had been sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago, returned to coach the Warriors after more than six weeks and plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. “It was probably the key to the whole game“. He’s one of the greatest to play this game. “He does so much for us on the defensive end, his presence just on the floor as a threat to shoot, even if he doesn’t get an attempt up”.