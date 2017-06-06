The Twitter bot turning Trump tweets into White House statements

RealPressSecBot takes Trump’s tweets and formats them into official White House statements, seemingly an attempt to show that Trump’s tweets are serious and should be covered as the official line from the White House as they come directly from the president.

The transformation is a straightforward one: simply grab a direct quote from Trump’s account and print it out in the font and style of the White House’s press office. In response, the Twitter bot takes Trump’s tweets and formats them into official looking White House releases.

Five hours later, technologist and activist coder Russel Neiss had turned it into the real thing.

“For context – because he’s President – all of Trump’s Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format”.

He said he created it after reading tweets that considered the impact of referring to Mr Trump’s comments as mere tweets, not statements made by the President of the United States. “Formatting them as such gives them the gravity they deserve”.

It was inspired by Pat Cunnane, a former aide to President Barack Obama, and created by Russell Neiss, who describes himself in the his account’s bio as a Jewish educator.

Neiss also credited a tweet from New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman as a source of inspiration for the bot.

Notably, Conway’s husband offered his own response to Trump’s tweet against the Justice Department, indicating a belief on his part that the posts do indeed merit attention – though he did declare soon after that he “still VERY, VERY STRONGLY [supports] POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order …” as well as his “wonderful wife“.

The president often contradicts his White House press team and goes off script in tweets that get him into trouble. “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” read one of several Monday morning tweets. Trump’s tweets have become a topic of discussion, especially among journalists who debate whether it’s worth covering his statements on social media.

