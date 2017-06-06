The Warriors are ripping up every bit of National Basketball Association history

“We’re young. We’re hungry”.

“You guys asked me what was the difference, and I told you”, James said. “Steph made a great move, got by him and finished”.

Fighting the same back pain, Kerr also missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 regular season, with assistant Luke Walton compiling a 39-4 record in his absence.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. “We’re plain and simple going to have to play better”.

The parallel tracks of the last two NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers run similarly. So the flawless play-off mark was not overly lauded.

Kerr said: “It’s been a great run, but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series. Like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”. “Being down 0-2, going back home, we have to take care of business”.

― Reuters picCLEVELAND, June 6 ― LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately seek a way to beat the Golden State Warriors, but they are running out of time to prove their NBA Finals rivals aren’t invincible.

Money is an important issue when making these super teams, and the most important question regarding money would be how the Warriors can sustain four max contracts under one salary cap and still surround themselves with effective role players.

It’s not a big deal, except to the hardworking NBA PR staff which, at the last minute, had to scramble to accommodate King James. “But it will mean something”. As I say, never waver in terms of whatever the outlook looks like.

“[This] was a game based on talent, we had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually and we played with great energy”.

“That’s a pretty scary proposition for us and I thought Kevin’s defense was unreal and was probably the key to the whole game, along with the perimeter defense of Klay [Thompson] and Andre [Iguodala], trying to do their best with Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron”.

“For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in”, he admitted.

And Durant was coming off a Game 1 in which he totaled 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 113-91 Warriors victory.

Durant, seeking his first NBA crown after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State, became only the third player in NBA history to score at least 25 points in his first seven NBA Finals appearances, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

He, too, shrugged off individual glory.

“We know this is far from over”.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said.

No player in league history has posted across-the-board numbers that were equal to, much less better than, those in a Finals game.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said his team must stay tougher longer defensively after letting the game slip away in the third quarter and the start of the fourth.

Laying off Green, Iguodala and Livingston doesn’t only encourage them to shoot, but neutralizes Golden State’s deadly off-ball movement.