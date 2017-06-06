There’s Something Out There in the New Trailer for The Mist

The setup for this one maintains a lot of what King had in his original 1980 novella: a mysterious mist envelopes a ME town, unleashing horrors on the populace.

What immediately piques our curiosity about The Mist, though, is the fact that showrunner Christian Torpe and his team will naturally have more time to delve deep into the town’s eccentric population than, say, the Frank Darabont-directed cult classic of 2007.

Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser are Executive Producers for TWC-Dimension Television with Megan Spanjian, Matthew Signer and Keith Levine as Producers.

Spike has released a new trailer for The Mist, which introduces some of the central characters and hints at the creatures who are invading our world.

Summary: After an eerie mist rolls into a small town, the residents must battle the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity.

Now, Spike have adapted his work into a ten-part The Mist TV series that looks to be every bit as terrifying as both its novella and cinematic counterparts. The Mist premieres on June 22 at 10/9c. Family, friends and adversaries become odd bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. (The Wire), Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Okezie Morro (Red Tails), Darren Pettie (Mad Men), Dan Butler (Frasier), and Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), the final trailer for The Mist has landed online and can be viewed above.

