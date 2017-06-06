Theresa May: Calling election shows I have ‘balls’

Challenged about shadow worldwide trade secretary Barry Gardiner’s assertion that the United Kingdom would “absolutely be poorer” after Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: “I don’t think we necessarily would be poorer”.

May has said she wants a bigger majority in parliament to strengthen her hand as she goes into negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain’s exit from the bloc.

“But we have to be prepared to stand up for Britain”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have a lead of just one percentage point over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 election, according to a Survation poll conducted for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

The Ipsos MORI poll found May’s personal ratings had fallen, although she still held a 15-point lead over Corbyn on who would make the better prime minister.

This is seen as a weak point for Corbyn as he has repeatedly rejected the use of nuclear weapons despite it being Labour policy to renew the UK’s nuclear deterrent, Trident.

“If I gave you a figure here tonight for what I thought what be a good figure, it would not a very good negotiating stance”, she said.

Ryan went on to seemingly throw in the towel to the Conservatives nationally, saying: “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority, possibly with more MPs than they have ever had before”.

However, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Sir Michael said voting Conservative was “the only way” people could be sure income tax would not be hiked. The British prime minister was more assured answering audience questions during the BBC Question Time special than in other appearances during the campaign and Mr Corbyn faced his toughest grilling to date.

She told the audience taxpayers should not have to subsidise the social care of elderly people who have a “very significant value” property.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said while May was no longer certain of increasing her parliamentary majority, she was sceptical about suggestions the Conservatives would lose their current slim majority.

He said it was a “shame” that May refused to debate head-to-head with him before the election.

May repeated her mantra that “the only poll that matters is the one that takes place on polling day”.

Then challenged by an audience member over why he had “never regarded the IRA as terrorists” he responded saying “I have deplored all acts of terrorism by anybody in Northern Ireland or anywhere else” before facing a barrage of further questions of his discussions with members if the group at the time.

“We’ve been open about that, and I’ve also been open that there will be some hard choices to be made in addressing those various challenges”.