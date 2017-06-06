Theresa May’s poll lead narrows to 1 point

With just two days to go before the vote and polls narrowing between Labour and the Conservatives, Boris Johnson will tell voters the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn entering No 10 makes him “shudder”.

The violent Saturday evening incident, which saw three men in a van slamming into pedestrians on the heavily trafficked bridge before attacking with knives, is the third such instance of deadly extremist violence weathered by the British public in 2017. With security now a central focus of the campaign, May’s past record is under scrutiny. She also claimed that society had to be “more willing to call out terrorism and extremism” having been “too tolerant”.

Mrs May did face criticism over cuts she made to policing during her six-year tenure as Home Secretary, following three terrorist attacks in as many months.

When she called the election, May was 25 points ahead in the opinion polls.

Peter Sherrard, managing director at Property Price Advice, said: “Despite the Conservative Party’s pledge to deliver one million new homes by 2020, or 1.5 million by 2022, the party has shown very little evidence of achieving anywhere near those numbers which may explain why less than one in five [18%] of those polled believe that the next government, whichever party it is, will achieve its housebuilding target, which would exacerbate the housing shortage”.

For May, it appeared to be an electoral “walk in the park” and pollsters anticipated a landslide. That is less because voters like or trust the party’s hardline left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, than because they don’t like May or her policies, hard Brexit included. Her aim is to persuade those who voted for the UK Independence Party in 2015 to back her now. On the campaign trail in Edinburgh she said: “Who has the leadership, who has the vision who has the plan?”

Then something happened. European Union leaders in Brussels, bemused at a general election called on the eve of critical talks, said the outcome would have no bearing on Brexit negotiations.

However, as for what is the most probable outcome of this United Kingdom general election then see the culmination fo the sum of all of my election analysis of the past 6 weeeks that forecasts a final seats per party forecast conclusion.

But 51% of people think Labour has had the best campaign, including 30% of Conservative voters.

Within the huge margin of error the polling company has allowed itself, the Lib Dems, Plaid, Labour and Conservatives could all win. “Things could get very hard very quickly”, Joe Twyman of YouGov Polling said.

“So it could get very messy and at a time when Theresa May and everyone else feels that we need a strong position if we’re going to negotiate with Europe”.