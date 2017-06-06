Theresa May says United Kingdom threat level will remain at ‘severe’

In a series of tweets, Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge then attacked revelers with knives.

Salahudeen said the man used to wear ankle-length camouflage pants – similar to the ones seen in a picture of one of the bodies of the three attackers shot dead by police on Saturday night.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though the links attackers had to the group remains unclear.

All 12 people arrested in relation to the London Bridge terror outrage have been released without charge, as two of the attackers were named by Scotland Yard.

He returned to Ireland again in 2015, again for an unknown length of time, but Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was not one of a small number of radicals under surveillance. May faced questions over cutting 20,000 police posts in her time as Home Secretary.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence was seized from the van, as well as from the police raids, the BBC reported. One of the things, the police, all of us need to do, is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be. A police spokesman declined to say how many locations are being fortified, but at least three of the of the dozens in the capital are already visibly altered.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Campaigning ahead of the general election on Thursday has resumed following the terror attack in London over the weekend.

He was part of an investigation “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work”, Mr Rowley said. But while the people of England seem to be united in the wake of the attack, politicians across the world did not put up such a unified front.

But she said Britain was under threat from a new breed of crude copycat militants who might not have spent years plotting or even been radicalised online.

Archibald was working at a shelter before she moved to Europe to be with Ferguson. Seven people were killed and at least 48 others were sent to hospital.

On Monday, a minute’s silence will be observed nationwide at 11 a.m. local time and a vigil will take place at Potters Fields Park in London at 6 p.m. local time for those who have lost their lives and those who were injured.

“I phoned the anti-terrorist hotline and spoke to the gentleman”, he said.

For more on the British government’s ongoing response to Saturday’s attack, The Takeaway turns to Usama Hasan, head of Islamic Studies with Quilliam International.

May said over the weekend the recent attacks in the United Kingdom are linked together by the “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”.

Labour has promised to recruit more police officers, adding to neighbourhood security that it sees as an essential element for counter-terror strategies.

A Canadian woman killed in the London terror attack would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, her family said as they paid tribute to her.