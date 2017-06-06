Theresa May: Trump ‘wrong’ to attack London mayor

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

Mr Khan said that Mr Trump’s had “deliberately” taken his comments “out of context”, which Mr Trump tweeted was a “pathetic excuse”.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan invited Londoners and visitors to come together at City Hall, which is less than a mile away from the epicentre of where the attacks occurred. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

This is absurd. Trump does not stop being president when he tweets.

Donald Trump has been blasted as “pathetic” and “truly beneath contempt” by Labour politicians for his latest attempts to smear Sadiq Khan.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, also stressed today that Trump’s tweets were not administration policy. It wasn’t the invention of Fake News, but it provided the template for how social media users in 2016 would ignore obvious red flags to pass on bogus stories that confirmed their worldviews. After his election past year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack.

The pair have clashed over the response to the London Bridge attack, with Trump suggesting Khan had told Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” in the aftermath of the incident.

London mayor Sadiq Khan earlier slammed the terrorists, calling the attack “cowardly and evil”.

The tweet was a response to a statement made by Mayor Khan Saturday, which said: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., resurfaces that September tweet after an attack at Westminster. Critics of the travel ban aren’t pro-terrorism; in fact, many believe it is counterproductive precisely because it plays into ISIS’s notion of a world that hates Islam.

The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips discusses President Trump’s latest efforts to push for a more aggressive immigration and travel ban.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S.in order to help keep our country safe.

He also commended citizens as wells as responders to the tragedy and offered his support to Britain, writing, “America grieves with you”.

Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV.

Former soccer player and manager Peter Reid addresses Trump’s further criticisms of Khan. The use of the words, “travel ban” is the reason United States district court judges halted his plan to keep nationals from six Muslim-majority nations out of the US.

“I’ve been doing far more important things over the last 24 hours”, he says.

It’s not clear what Trump had in mind other than the court case over his attempt to ban travelers from several predominately Muslim countries.