Theresa May: UK threat level to remain at severe

May said police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

Following the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s election would go ahead and that Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

On Monday evening in London, a massive crowd gathered at Potters Fields Park, adjacent to London Bridge, to hold a vigil and pay tribute to those slain and the survivors of the attack.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said the men were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three attacker and would release their names “when the investigation permits”.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone. One witness said he saw a woman stabbed ’10 or 15 times” by the men, who he said shouted, ‘This is for Allah‘.

British media reported Candice Hedge was recovering in hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

But she said Britain was under threat from a new breed of crude copycat militants who might not have spent years plotting or even been radicalised online.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective. Commuters could be seen walking across the partially re-opened London Bridge Monday morning.

All parties had previously canceled events after the bombing in Manchester outside an Ariana Grande concert in May.

“A lot of people suffered and I had some second thoughts coming, especially with what happened last night in London“, ticket holder Abdullah Mala, 34, told AFP.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced back down to its second-highest level last weekend.

May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Monday.

“Our work necessarily involves making hard judgements about how to prioritise the resources available to us at a time when the United Kingdom is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat”, police said.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

Speaking at Ford Theater in Washington Sunday night, US President Donald Trump described the incident as a “horrific terrorist attack”. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.