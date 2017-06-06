These are the biggest new features coming to the iPhone

Been trying to be a safer driver and not look at your phone while behind the wheel? It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface. Siri cards can be placed front and center. It’s a brilliant move for Apple, since they (and any payments company) makes much more money when users hold and spend a balance instead of immediately cashing it out to their bank account. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools. The current version is just Sierra.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the five-day WWDC with announcements of a a new operating system, a new iPad Pro and a the HomePod, a music speaker and home assistant.

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes. Apple won’t get a look in. In other words, older messages can not be transferred from iCloud to a newly-added device, and Apple can not decrypt anyone’s messages because it does not have the uniquely generated keys to do so – even under federal law. During his keynote address, Cook described the “fast and stable motion tracking” that will make augmented reality objects interact better with their surroundings. In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table.

A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, June 5, 2017.

Not only will Apple offer new male and female voices, but Apple says using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, their voices will be more natural and expressive, adjust intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking and can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish. So far, interest in VR has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. After all, Apple today also took time to introduce new iMacs, revamped notebooks, a new iPad and more. It also now has new intel processors. The new model will begin shipping on Monday.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. The key exists locally on the device, which stores the messages in an unencrypted format until they are transmitted.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard.

Along with the new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, Apple will also add new functions to Apple Maps including speed limit information and lane guidance information during navigation. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future.