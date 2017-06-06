These are the six big things Apple is announced today

Jan Dawson, chief analyst with Jackdaw Research, says the price is good for a high-end audio device.

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and risky – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving. This takes aim at Amazon.com’s Alexa feature and Echo devices, according to a report by Todayonline.

With iOS 11, the company’s voice assistant Siri has also received a slightly updated design with more natural sounding male and female voices, all thanks to some new deep learning techniques.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this.

When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account.

Until now, Apple has stayed relatively quiet on AR prospects, though a 2016 interview with CEO Tim Cook revealed a keen interest in investment.

Apple’s next operating system is called High Sierra and will be a free update to the current Sierra system. But voice-based interfaces were front-and-center at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. That size offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling new device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. The new iPad starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products. The key exists locally on the device, which stores the messages in an unencrypted format until they are transmitted. It is unclear, however, how users will be able to export JPEG images for sharing in a more common file format. While the MacBook and MacBook Pro get faster processors, the iMacs not only get the same treatment but also beefier graphics chips and more memory to sweeten the deal.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay someone back through its payment service, Apple Pay, much as PayPal and other services already do. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future.

Those not driving can exit from this mode. Control Center now includes Voice Memos, Home controls, support for 3D Touch to unlock more commands, and notifications that are mirrored after unlocking, to name a few.

We’ve all been there, you’re out to dinner with friends and it’s time to settle your bill.Today at WWDC 2017, Apple announced a new iOS 11 feature that will help relieve this problem by enabling iOS users to send money with Apple Pay in Messages.