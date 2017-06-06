Thierry Henry: ‘Everyone at Arsenal is waiting for Premier League title’

The new deal for Wenger who has spent over 20 years at the club came despite numerous protests against his managing skills from disgruntled fans.

Wenger is now fighting to keep this new title winning side together with star forward Alexis Sanchez yet to commit his own future to the club, which could leave the Arsenal manager in the transfer market longer then planned.

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, who is now out with an ankle injury and expected to miss the start of next season, said Wenger had worked “miracles” at the club. We’ve got to start attracting the top players again and that might mean moving the wage structure a bit.

Next season will mark the Frenchman’s 21st season in charge of the North Londoners and has signed the new deal despite increased pressure from fans calling for him to leave the club.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and (majority owner) Stan (Kroenke) in doing everything we can to win more trophies”.

“I just don’t want him to go on too long and for it to crumble and end in tears, and all of us don’t like Arsene”.

Arsenal have not won the league title since 2004 and Henry, who scored 228 goals for the Gunners, is hopeful his former boss can mount a challenge next season, after a fifth-place finish in 2016-17.

Henry said he was pleased to see Wenger stay at the club but added that it remained to be seen whether the decision would pay off. “We still need a few players, it’s been like that for a few seasons now and it’s time people realise that’s what needs to be done”. They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. “He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

“The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share”.

Arsenal great David Seaman believes Arsene Wenger remains the right man for the job at Emirates Stadium but has urged the club’s board to back him in the transfer market.

And as the Frenchman cavorted around Wembley during the lap of honour, the more optimistic Arsenal followers viewed the confetti-strewn celebrations as a renewal of vows between the coach and his army of detractors.