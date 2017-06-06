This Parent Loves Apple’s New Do Not Disturb for Drivers

HomePod can also provide deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music.

Your HomePod will also keep track of your music preferences through Apple Music, and can make playlists based off of the songs you tell Siri you love.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the U.S., Britain and Australia. It will play music while helping people manage their lives and homes.

The new MacBook, Apple says, features SSDs 50 per cent faster than the previous model and with support for up to twice as much RAM. The speaker is similar to cheaper devices from Amazon and Google.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer.

There was a lot to digest, as there always is from an Apple event, so we’ve broken down all the day’s news into the five most important announcements that you need to know about. ProMotion also reduces latency with the Apple Pencil to a stunningly low 20-milliseconds. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. For example, messages will now sync to iCloud so that users with multiple Apple devices will be able to see their messages across devices. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

Apple replaced the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen that sports a thinner bezel and so it’s roughly the same size but offers 20% more usable screen space. Storage options start from 64GB with WiFi that costs AED 2999, the 64GB with LTE for AED 3499, the 256GB WiFI model for AED 3399, the 256GB LTE model for AED 3899, the 512GB WiFi model for AED 4199 and the 512GB iPad Pro 12.9 with LTE for AED 4699.

Also in the iOS 11 update was an extension to the power of mobile payment system Apple Pay, which will now allow users to send money directly to friends and families. Be sure to take a peek at Apple’s official iOS 11 page, as it details some of the prime new features.