“Thorough Investigation of the Facts”… President Trump’s Expectations of Comey Testimony

Comey, who was sacked by Trump last month, will testify in the panel’s investigation into alleged Russian election meddling and possible collusion between the country and Trump campaign officials. Comey is expected to address whether Trump tried to influence the FBI’s investigation of Russian influence into the 2016 election, including a probe of Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump’s national security adviser in February.

Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday. The former FBI Director’s testimony is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”, the statement reads. The power dates back to U.S. vs. Nixon, the 1974 Supreme Court case. On Monday morning, Trump upended the White House’s week with a blitz of statements delivered via Twitter. The White House has denied the president made that request.

“That committee hearing was just notice and I think, obviously, it has got to be reviewed”, he said.

Legal experts have also said that the president likely undermined his ability to assert executive privilege by publicly discussing his dealings with Comey in tweets and interviews.

“The claim of executive privilege requires that the communications in question be confidential”. He later tweeted that Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations. “Arguably, Trump has himself breached that confidentiality”, Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman told CNN.