Technology firms are allowing Islamic extremism “the safe space it needs to breed” online and the global community must step in to regulate the Internet, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said after terrorists killed seven people and injured dozens more in the June 3 London Bridge terror attack.

The Muslim leader said he was “grateful to God Almighty and to faith leadership in our country” that the religious communities are standing together, as they did in the aftermath of July 2007 attacks and the more recent Manchester bombing.

Mogra said he was sickened and “devastated that some Muslims, in the holy month of Ramadan, when all the rest of the Muslims were filling in mosques all around the United Kingdom in prayer“, could carry out such a brutal attack on innocent people.

Dozens of Muslims also gathered to lay flowers at the scene on Sunday morning, holding signs of support and condolence at a sombre makeshift vigil.

Tahir Selby, Imam of the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace.

. He also noted that “poll after poll suggests that British Muslims are integrated, they feel very much part and parcel of being British”, contributing to the economy, arts, education, health, and every sector of public life.

“They consider it a victory when we provide them with media platforms and allow them to impact our lives and liberties”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tweeted: “Again we grieve with wounded and bereaved, as they face pain and struggle”.

The three attackers were in a white Renault transit van which ploughed into pedestrians at about 10pm on Saturday.

The men then leapt out and randomly stabbed passers-by in London’s Borough Market area.

The attackers have been praised on social media by ISIS militants and supporters, though the terrorist group has not claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

During a prayer service held yesterday, Muslims at Nasir Mosque Hartlepool prayed for the victims of Saturday’s attack.

“As we have stated before, such acts of mindless violence can never be justified”.

“We totally condemn acts of violence such as this, and are horrified at the targeting of innocent civilians”.