Tillerson insists Trump is not turning back on climate change

“Today, on behalf of an unprecedented collection of U.S. cities, states, businesses and other organizations, I am communicating to the United Nations and the global community that American society remains committed to achieving the emission reductions we pledged to make in Paris in 2015″, Bloomberg said in a statement.

“They should continue doing what’s in the best interest”.

Count Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and USC President Harris Pastides among those who aren’t giving up on Paris climate accord.

In a statement Thursday, Trump said he withdrew from the agreement to defend USA interests, adding that he would begin negotiations either to re-enter the agreement or to enter a new worldwide environmental agreement on “terms that are fair”.

Mr. Trump announced Thursday that he is pulling the US out of the Paris agreement, which was one of President Obama’s major achievements in office. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, released a statement Thursday chastising the president for his decision. “I mean you could not actually have a business run under the regulations that we had”, she said.

Officials said Rwanda’s Green Fund, a ground-breaking environment and climate change investment fund and the largest of its kind in Africa, is a key part of delivering on the accord. We know that we have to be conscious of it. “But we’re going to make sure that we’re not hurting our companies in the process and (that) there is a balance”. Far from following America’s lead, as has happened so many times in the past, now other countries are trying to ignore the U.S. and work around us.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump is simply “walking away from what he felt was an agreement that did not serve the American people well.”

But President Trump doesn’t believe in climate change, because it’s complicated and he doesn’t see the immediate benefit to him.

The EU and AU commitment comes ahead of the COP23 slated for November and the upcoming Africa-EU Summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, also to be held late November, which will have climate change and renewable energy high on agenda.

“We’ve done that in the past”. It’s what the U.S. does. He said Harp has replaced older light bulbs in street lamps and city government properties with more efficient LED bulbs to reduce the city’s carbon footprint, and that she has added more bike lanes and instituted traffic calming measures to promote biking and walking as substitutes to driving.