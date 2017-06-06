Tillerson urges Gulf states to address differences, stay united

The OIC said in a press release that it has been following closely the current developments in the Gulf region, where several Arab and Islamic countries cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

Libya, The Maldives and Yemen also broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The news coverage provoked a media storm throughout the Gulf and saw Al Jazeera being banned in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions. Qatar Airways flies to nine cities in the neighboring country.

Signs of the escalating feud in the gulf emerged days after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, when the Saudi government and its allies attacked Qatar for statements allegedly made by Qatar’s emir. According to the BBC, the countries have accused Qatar of destabilizing the region and backing ISIS militants, which Qatar denies.

Iran saw America pulling the strings. Shiite-led Iran is being viewed with suspicion across the Arab world-led by Sunni monarchies.

The United States urged unity for the Gulf States.

The crisis in the region worsened when media reported that Tamim spoke with Hassan Rouhani after his re-election to the President post last month.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened by Trump’s visit, which saw the new president clearly align US interests with Riyadh and lash out at Iran. Saudi Arabia lies to the west; the UAE lies to the south and east. A Saudi oil industry source said the action was unlikely to have a large impact on OPEC decision making, noting that other political disputes within the group, including between Saudi Arabia and Iran, had not prevented OPEC from agreeing on oil policy.

But the flare-up over Bin Hamad al Thani’s alleged comments are part of much larger regional tensions between traditional Gulf allies, says Gerald Feierstein, the director of the Center for Gulf Affairs at the Middle East Institute and a former USA ambassador to Yemen.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the measures are “unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations”. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council). “We are ready to offer jobs to them”, she stressed.

■ The economic fallout loomed immediately, as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Ethihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates Airline and budget carrier Flydubai said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.