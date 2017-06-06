Tillerson: US Has a ‘Terrific Record’ in Reducing Greenhouse Emissions

The three states, which make up at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, have committed to lowering emissions by up to 28 percent below the levels from 2005, according to the announcement.

Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have previously shown support for the U.S.to remain in the agreement.

“This decision is truly unfortunate, because it completely ignores the scientific reality of climate change and the moral responsibility of the United States for taking action and the Trump decision does not serve his intent of America first, said R K Pachauri, who was Chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from 2002 to 2015″.

Tesla’s iconic founder Elon Musk carried through his threat to quit the President’s business advisory council if Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord, as did Disney’s Robert Iger.

“I think it’s important that everyone recognizes that the United States has a terrific record of reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”, said Tillerson. IBM’s Ginni Rometty and Intel’s Brian Krzanich stayed on despite opposing the withdrawal.

The most humiliating rebuff to the U.S President came from the city of Pittsburgh, which Trump referred to while making the case for ditching the climate change accord saying he was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.

A long-scheduled meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision. Instead, he vowed to keep ties with the USA strong, and said Europe’s links to the US are more durable than the decisions of the current USA administration.

“If we can grow our economy, we’re going to consume more and more products”, he said.

Trump spent much of his campaign downplaying the effects of climate change and now this bold move places the U.S. alongside Nicaragua and Syria as the only nations not part of the agreement.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, said on Fox News the deal would have “a statistically insignificant impact on the environment”.

“If you really cared about that piece, and you’re one of these CEOs crowing today, then you would say ‘let’s get a better deal, ‘” she said in the interview on Friday, adding that Trump had said he was open to future negotiations.

Cohn had been reported to have lobbied Trump to stay in the agreement, and had told reporters last week during Trump’s global visit that the economic arguments to trying to keep the coal industry alive – one of the reasons Trump regularly plays up – were weak.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spared Trump more withering criticism and urged the world to work with the NY tycoon on climate.

Trump’s withdrawal from the pact drew swift condemnation from several tech giants last week, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said he spoke with the president earlier in the week in an effort to persuade him not to withdraw from the pact.