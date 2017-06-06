Time To “Neutral” Fastenal Company FAST (NYSE:FAST), JP Morgan Confirms

The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The stock declined 1.99% or $0.19 reaching $9.34 per share. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 752 shares. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Since December 12, 2016, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $5.36 million activity. $43,500 worth of Oclaro, Inc. WISECUP REYNE K sold 50,000 shares worth $2.45M. Haynes James Douglas also sold $213,600 worth of Oclaro, Inc. They now have a Dollars 55 price target on the stock. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Firm provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It has a 25.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s product offerings include client side transceivers, line side transceivers, tunable laser transmitters, lithium niobate modulators, transponder modules, and discrete lasers and receivers.

The stock increased 3.63% or $2.9 on June 2, reaching $82.88. About shares traded. Oclaro, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:SSRI) has risen 5.64% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending.

Among 36 analysts covering LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oclaro Inc has $11.25 highest and $4 lowest target. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 22. Avondale has “Market Perform” rating and $49 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, August 24. The company was initiated on Tuesday, February 23 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, November 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.89, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. Ledyard Financial Bank invested in 0.63% or 75,345 shares. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 76 shares or 100.00% less from 83.40 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,760. (NASDAQ:OCLR) for 230,764 shares. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. (NASDAQ:OCLR) or 559,513 shares. It dived, as 357 investors sold LinkedIn Corp shares while 1 reduced holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 38,810 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 15,554 shares. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 525,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. Walleye Trading invested in 55,521 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 28,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 19,845 shares. Whittier Co reported 47 shares. Therefore 50% are positive. Fastenal had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by William Blair. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Wedbush. Fastenal Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63. Argus Research maintained it with ” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 13 report. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 1.92% in the stock. About shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has declined 2.09% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. 227.29 million shares or 5.55% more from 215.34 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Its up 5.04% from 21.97 million shares previously. 277,040 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. Franklin Res stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pine River Management L P holds 10,800 shares. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Asset Management reported 34,420 shares.

In a research note revealed to investors on Friday, 2 June, investment analysts at the Longbow research division upped shares of Fastenal Company FAST (NYSE:FAST) stock from a “Neutral” to a respectable “Buy” rating. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bath Savings Trust holds 0.07% or 4,665 shares. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kcg holds 0.03% or 26,423 shares in its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.