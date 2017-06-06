Timea Bacsinszky downs Venus Williams to reach French Open quarters

Austria’s Dominic Thiem clenches his fist after winning a point as he plays Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

Muguruza, 23, left her media conference briefly because she was so upset, before returning to reveal she was glad to relieve the pressure of being French Open champion.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was unhappy with a “really tough” crowd after defeat by home favourite Kristina Mladenovic at the French Open. And each time, the less-accomplished player won.

Roland Garros will have a first-time women’s singles champion following the dethroning of Spain’s Garbine Muguruza.

Bacsinszky delivered a terminal blow for the new guard when she downed 36-year-old Venus Williams 5-7 6-2 6-1.

Muguruza, who defeated Serena Williams in the final 12 months ago, walked off court wagging her finger at the fans on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Jelena Ostapenko, Mladenovich, Timea Bacsinszky, Elina Svitolina, Carlos Suarez Navarro, Petra Martic, Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet, Veronica Cepede-Royg and Karolina Pliskova are yet to contest a major final.

“I mean, I noticed once – and I think it was bad – when they kind of screamed between her first and second serve, but that’s because they thought it’s a double fault because the first serve was a let or something”.

“I love this tournament no matter what happens”. Next up: Nadal vs.

Awaiting Nadal in the last eight is another Spanish player, Pablo Carreno Busta.

There was to be no repeat of those heroics, though, Timea Bacsinszky running out a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victor against the Tunisian.

This was Muguruza’s first attempt at defending a Grand Slam championship, and she ran into a determined Mladenovic, who was backed by a vocal crowd of countrymen who chanted her nickname, Kiki, throughout the match.

It appeared there was no love lost between the players either, with Muguruza asked about Mladenovic’s habit of shouting “forza” in Italian at key moments.

She said: “I lost confidence, and my opponent was on home turf, so it created a lot of tension”. Obviously they are excited.

“It was epic. That’s the word I’m going to use, because I still don’t know how I won that match”, said Mladenovic.

“I don’t think that they crossed the line”, Mladenovic said.

But Muguruza felt it went too far, saying: “I think the audience was really tough today”.

But she managed to pull off the biggest victory of her career despite 16 double-faults, seven in each of the last two sets on a windy day with the temperature in the 60s (teens Celsius).

Muguruza, who was seeded No. 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final a year ago.

Along with intense disappointment, there was also relief for the Spaniard, who has struggled to cope with the expectation since her triumph here past year.

“I think she speaks like 25 languages, I heard”, responded Muguruza sarcastically. “Through the match, I was getting more and more”.