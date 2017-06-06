Timeline: How the Trump-Khan relationship grew so heated

“So, the president is right, we should have a substance-based policy debate on gun violence and the solutions to address it, and I’d be happy to meet him anytime, anywhere”.

Over the weekend, President Trump had seemingly determined early on that the unfolding incidents in London, which left at least seven dead and nearly 50 more injured, were terror-related. Trump tweeted this morning. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. “No reason to be alarmed”.

Trump then takes Khan’s remark out of context.

A spokesman for Mr Khan, responding to Mr Trump’s latest tweet, said: “Nothing has changed since yesterday”.

Trump’s tweet was echoed by his White House social media director.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr Trump mocked Mr Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” after the mayor said people should not be concerned by the additional police presence on the capital’s streets after the attack.

But what does that mean?

A day after bombings in NY and New Jersey, Khan tells The London Standard that attacks are “part and parcel” of life in major cities. The assault was claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.”America is safer when we rally our friends and allies against the bad guys rather than pick fights with the good guys”, the newspaper quoted Damon Wilson, President George W. Bush’s top Europe adviser, as saying.It has also emerged that two people said they had warned the police about the behaviour of one of the attackers.

Yet, because the authorities had not confirmed the attack as terrorism, NBC Nightly News tweeted the following message, refusing to acknowledge the president’s assumption.

The dig came after the United States president mocked the mayor’s calls for Londoners to remain calm following Saturday’s attack.

“I want Donald Trump to come to London so I can introduce myself to him as a mainstream Muslim, very, very comfortable with Western liberal values, but also introduce him to hundreds of thousands, dare I say millions of Muslims in this country, who love being British, love being Western”, Khan added.

This had been followed by Mr Trump firing off an incendiary barrage of tweets attacking Mr Khan for his plea for calm – and promoting his contentious travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

Trump’s tweet renewed his mischaracterization of Khan’s statement to London residents following the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Asked if Trump was wrong to make the comments, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news conference Monday that “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”.

And Trump’s mischaracterization of Khan was amplified by his favorite morning TV show, Fox & Friends, which devoted a segment on Monday to criticizing the London mayor.