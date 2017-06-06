Tina Knowles spoiling her grandchildren to get back at daughter Beyonce

Blue was centre stage for her ballet recital, twirling, high kicking and blocking her way through a routine to Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’.

As Corden rope din a bunch of big names to sing along to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Blue Ivy ran across from her front row seat to join in uninvited.

Beyonce’s soon-to-be oldest daughter Blue Ivy will watch her mom give birth! Tina is also in the dark about what her daughter is expecting, but she is looking forward to having more grandchildren.

Alongside the incredible shot of Bey wearing a veil, the singer said: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness.

“She added: “[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents.

It’s not just her mother who’s been heaping the praise on the pregnant star, as her close pal and former Destiny’s Child band mate Michelle Williams gushed about how the “Formation” singer was “holding it down” for pregnant women everywhere.

Also during her Extra interview, Lawson revealed she’s now living in Los Angeles while the parents-to-be are in nesting mode. That’s the fun part (spoiling them).