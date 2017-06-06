Tory attack ad misrepresents Corbyn views on IRA, says Labour

The PM said while she recognised the job nurses do “we have had to take some hard choices across the public sector in relation to public sector pay restraint” and that “we will put more money into the NHS, but there isn’t a magic money tree that we can shake that suddenly provides for everything that people want”.

At a construction equipment firm in Guisborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Moors, May vowed yesterday that “if we can get Brexit right, I’m convinced the future will be brighter”. “We can’t let that happen”.

Comres found the Conservative Party’s lead stood at 12 percentage points, unchanged from a week ago but far below the 21-point lead it recorded just before she called the election on April 18. “She might be out there, sizing up your house to pay for your social care”.

But Mr Corbyn insisted Labour had a “great team of very experienced people” who could be trusted to negotiate Brexit, insisting that the United Kingdom would “not necessarily be poorer” following withdrawal.

Mr Johnson told the Press Association: “I thought it was really spine-chilling to hear Jeremy Corbyn announce that all Labour’s support for our nuclear deterrent, all Labour’s support for our Armed Forces was completely meaningless because when it came to the business of defending this country he wouldn’t do it”.

The increase in the Conservative Party’s lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing.

When May stunned financial markets and political opponents by calling the snap election, her poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher.

“That’s what I think is important in an election campaign – not politicians arguing amongst each other, but actually listening and taking questions from voters”. Mrs May was confronted by voters on issues of trust and cuts to welfare under the Conservatives, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was pressed over his refusal to say if he would use the UK’s nuclear weapons, even in retaliation to an attack.

The Labour leader said he would not use nuclear weapons first and when he declined to say if he would use them second, he faced heckles from the audience.

New analysis by polling expert Lord Ashcroft suggested that the likeliest outcome from the June 8 election will be a Conservative majority of 60 – substantially reduced on a similar estimate last week, but still a comfortable victory for Mrs May. Mrs May sent home secretary Amber Rudd in her place, a decision that was roundly jeered.

However according to another poll, the prime minister appears set to fall short of a majority.