Trade group launches campaign mocking Indiana’s cold beer law

The results show strong support for the kind of reforms convenience stores seek: allowing all retailers to sell cold beer and legalizing Sunday alcohol sales.

In the phone survey conducted May 8-11, 71 percent of Hoosiers polled were in favor of cold beer sales in licensed establishments; 26 percent were opposed.

– repealing the commodity restriction on liquor stores (64%). However, Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Vice Chair Jon Sinder says those numbers “miss the point”, arguing alcohol is a unsafe commodity that “is not meant to be convenient”.

“I wasn’t really surprised by what the poll showed us”. On Monday, Ricker’s Gas Station owner, Jay Ricker, joined the association at the Statehouse to discuss the poll. This year, Ricker’s Gas Station got a license to sell cold beer at two Central Indiana locations.

The poll results come on the heels of a new commercial that Ricker’s released last week that makes light of cold beer sales in Indiana.

“This would be great with an ice-cold beer!”

“Those under the age of 35 are considerably more likely to favor reforms like allowing cold beer to be sold and carry-out sales of alcohol on Sundays”, according to the survey.

During the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers rushed to close the loophole.

This comes after IN lawmakers drafted a bill to stop gas stations from selling cold beer. “If they want to give, we won’t turn them down”, Imus says.

IU Kelley School of Business Professor Mark Mayer said the company’s ad is working to influence public opinion in a “light-hearted way that fits the brand image”.

Ricker agrees that, while the ad is meant to keep the topic out in front of the public, it was done in a way that was playful. “It was in a playful way”, Ricker said.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers disagrees with expanding the liquor laws.”Indiana must continue to have strict alcohol regulations because when abused or used irresponsibly alcohol can destroy lives, families, and communities”, said Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Vice Chair Jon Sinder.

This summer, IN lawmakers will study liquor laws, but first, an association hopes a new poll will cool things over.

The measure prohibits restaurants from selling carryout alcohol unless at least 60 percent of their gross retail income from alcoholic beverage sales comes from drinks consumed on the premises.

Lawmakers say it will not include lobbyists or anyone with ties to the alcohol industry.

Republicans have said this will be a two-year effort, as the committee works its way through an old and complicated law with numerous potential consequences.

Christina Ramey is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.