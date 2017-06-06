Travel ban must for United States security: Trump following London terror attacks

Memo from legal experts to President Donald Trump on resurrecting his stalled travel ban: Quit Twitter.

The latest example came when Trump defiantly tweeted on Monday night that he wants to call his plan to stop travel from six Muslim-majority countries a “travel ban” and “not some politically correct term”.

But in his tweets on Monday, Trump said he did not agree with his Justice Department or with how it characterized what he planned to do.

Attorneys who sued are saying Trump’s comments will help their case.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”, Neal Katyal, the attorney for a group of West Coast plaintiffs, said in a tweet of his own.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S.in order to help keep our country safe”.

In January, Trump signed an executive order temporarily blocking refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The travel ban, which is now in its second iteration, has already been blocked multiple times in court, with some judges suggesting it’s meant to discriminate against Muslims.

At the heart of the legal wrangling is whether Trump’s proposed ban violates the Constitution by discriminating on the basis of religion. “He cares that we call it national security”. DOJ officials also requested that the justices determine whether Trump’s entry policy is constitutional. Trump said in the first tweet. “It makes it harder to argue this is not a Muslim ban, and more importantly, it makes it harder to argue that the president’s statements should be irrelevant”.

He tweeted that Justice officials should have stood by the “original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C”.

In the wake of the fatal London terror attack Saturday night where police have detained almost a dozen people connected to van and knife assaults that left 7 people dead and many more injured, President Donald Trump has renewed focus on his travel ban via Twitter-and that could hurt his case in the courts, according to one of the lawyers challenging the executive order.

The inconsistency put White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in a delicate spot Monday afternoon as questions streamed in about why Trump was contradicting his aides. She later added, “I think that the President isn’t concerned with what you call it”. Conway said the outcome at the high court “is what actually matters”.

The president has intensified his push for the travel ban in the wake of the vehicle and knife attack in London at the weekend that left seven people dead and dozens injured. It removed Iraq from the list of nations excluded from immigration after the military said it threatened to sour relations with the country, which is leading efforts to fight the Islamic State in Iraq with the support of a US -led worldwide coalition.

The second-guessing about Trump’s Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump’s senior advisers.

Conway recently withdrew from consideration for a top position at the Justice Department. Law professor Josh Blackman called Trump “the worst client” for the Justice Department’s solicitor general.

Trump has the authority to order the Justice Department to pursue a different strategy. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Mr Trump has used attacks around the world to justify his pursuit of the travel and immigration ban, one of his first acts since taking office.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!”

The White House appealed to the Supreme Court after Trump’s executive order restricting entry to the United States from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Syria was blocked by federal courts in Maryland and Hawaii.