Trent Reznor Announces Trilogy Of Nine Inch Nails EPs

In an email sent to customers of the band’s web store, posted on Reddit and confirmed by Pitchfork, frontman Trent Reznor writes that a new Nine Inch Nails EP will arrive by the time they hit the road this summer.

The announcement came in the form of an email in which Reznor was apologizing to fans who had ordered vinyl from the band, as the production and shipping of orders have been delayed due to some manufactuting changes. We ran into a variety of quality control issues with the audio and various aspects of the artwork, then we got obsessive about getting it right. He accepted full responsibility, gave an updated timeline for delivery and offered a 20 percent discount on future online purchases.

When Reznor proclaimed that new Nine Inch Nails music would arrive in 2016, he delivered on his promise with Not the Actual Events, which was released digitally Friday ahead of its “physical component” version. “Now you do. More information on this shortly”. This comes from Rolling Stone, which reports that Reznor says he’s planning to release these new EPs “about 6-8 months apart” from each other.