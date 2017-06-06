Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, February 13th. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tripadvisor Inc in their top 10 positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Can now owns 81,010 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, December 5 report. (TRIP) has a trading volume of 2.28 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 3400 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $38.23, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 71.69.

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $113,000.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 425.56 Million, seeing a projected current quarter growth of -21.1%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 5.63%. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.22. The stock’s average target of $69.67 is 78.05% above today’s ($39.13) share price. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post $1.16 EPS for the current year. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -23.77%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -15.61% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

01/18/2017 – Miller Tabak began new coverage on TripAdvisor, Inc. giving the company a ” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Credit Suisse. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,686 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $309,444,000 after buying an additional 6,817,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock. The fund owned 103,193 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI now owns 3,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. However the company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the same quarter during previous year. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $71.69 and touched its 52-Week Low of $38.23. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

WCM Investment Management CA now owns 377,403 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter.

TripAdvisor, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands.

On the other hand the company has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 34.36 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 1.39, Consequently Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 3.04%, 3.34% respectively.

PiperJaffray “Downgrades” Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on 3/02/17 to Neutral with price target of $47. The Firm operates through two divisions: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

