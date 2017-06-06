Trump accuses London Mayor Khan of ‘pathetic excuse’ over attack statement

May said Monday the police and counter-terrorism operations are adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level is to remain at “severe”, meaning an attack in highly likely.

Asked if Trump was wrong to make the comments, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news conference Monday that “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”.

May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary.

Dozens were injured, many of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

The prime minister was repeatedly challenged over her record as home secretary when she presided over cuts that have seen 20,000 fewer police officers on the country’s street.

“We saw him many, many times around here”, said Salahudeen, a 40-year-old driving instructor, who lives near the ground-floor flat in a modern-looking apartment block in the east London suburb.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said they were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said, “Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice”.

After the Westminster Bridge terrorist atrocity in March, which killed five and left more than 50 injured, security barriers were installed outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Following the attack, which took place around 10pm, Uber’s prices automatically rose as demand surged in the area surrounding London Bridge and Borough Market. They said that she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

British police are stretched by the number of people they believe could potentially commit an act of terrorism. That officer was stabbed and remains in critical condition, according to the BBC.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

The second incident, which occurred last weekend on London Bridge, prompted Trump to mock Khan via his Twitter account: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

Both men lived in Barking, an ethnically diverse part of east London where police carried out several raids on Sunday and Monday.

Details have been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the U.S. media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.

After courts struck down an initial version, aides removed Iraq from the list and made other changes that Trump criticized during the Monday tweet storm.