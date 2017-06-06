Trump admin proposes seismic surveys for Atlantic drilling

A new proposal by the Trump administration will allow oil companies to use seismic air guns to search for fossil fuel deposits in the Atlantic Ocean, according to reports emerging from Washington. In addition, Obama permanently closed off nearly 6,000 square miles of ocean territory from MA to Virginia, including off New Jersey coast, to drilling.

“The fact is that seismic blasting and the drilling that follows represent a serious threat to the coast and oceans and the communities that depend on them”, Jasny said.

Donna Wieting, the director of the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, said that the proposal includes measures to “minimize negative effects to marine mammals” including “acoustic monitoring to detect marine mammals sounds beneath the surface, so we know when they’re in the area”. Testing could be conducted over the next year in federal waters, which begin three miles off the coast.

Authorization of the permits will face a 30-day public comment period.

“There has been no documented scientific evidence of noise from air guns used in geological and geophysical (G&G) seismic activities adversely affecting marine animal populations or coastal communities”, wrote the BOEM’s chief environmental officer, William Y. Brown, in a August 22, 2014 “Science Note” published by the bureau.

“We are dead set against it”, Baumann said.

Rick Baumann, founder and owner of Murrells Inlet Seafood in SC, expressed his determination to oppose the permits in a call with reporters organized by NRDC this morning. “Now Mr. Trump is just going on his own little path, and we need to let him know we will not stand for it - and we won’t”. In the summer, they travel north and forage off the coast of MA. They achieved a seeming victory when the outgoing Obama administration blocked the seismic permits and withdrew the Atlantic from offshore planning, and are now scrambling to fight the Trump administration’s reversal.

But Doug Nowacek, a marine scientist from Duke University, said that right whales have been detected off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, from October to April.

Endangered North Atlantic right whales breed off the Georgia coast, and seismic tests would not be allowed during breeding season in areas designated “critical” to the whales. “Sound and hearing are of transcendent importance” for marine mammals, “essential for their ability to survive and reproduce”, he said.

“The U.S. Department of the Interior, under the capable leadership of Secretary Zinke, will issue the necessary permits for ocean exploration”, added Palmer. “Seismic blasting is opposed by people along the East Coast who don’t want the oil industry wreaking havoc in the Atlantic”.

“This threat is real and it’s coming fast”, said Nancy Pyne, campaign director at Oceana, an global ocean conservation and advocacy organization. “He should put America’s Atlantic Coast first and not the profits of foreign seismic companies and their multi-national big oil clients”. “Coastal communities have the most to lose, but unfortunately their overwhelming opposition may be ignored by the Trump administration”.

“Continuing this process is consistent with the goals of Presidential Executive Order 13795, Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, which encourages energy exploration and production that fosters energy security and resilience for Americans, while ensuring those activities are safe and environmentally responsible”.

She calls it the first step towards offshore drilling and points to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico as a major reason this should not be allowed to happen.