Trump Administration Will Not Attempt to Block Comey’s Senate Testimony

Trump had been considering whether to invoke executive privilege on his White House conversations with Comey and keep him from testifying Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey’s sacking came as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probes possible collusion between the president’s election campaign team and Russian Federation – which U.S. intelligence believes hoped to tilt the election in the Republican’s favor.

Comey will be questioned about his conversations with President Donald Trump and the FBI’s investigation of possible Trump campaign connections to Russian Federation.

But Trump could have tried to put a stop to it by invoking executive privilege.

Monday’s press briefing at the White House began with a surprise appearance from Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary David Shulkin, who announced an overhaul of the VA’s electronic records system.

“I want to ask those individuals directly, did they have that kind of pressure, can they report on those conversations they had with the president, because it would be very concerning”. Trump will travel to OH on Wednesday – a day before Comey’s testimony – to draw attention to the state’s crumbling waterway system.

The timing of Comey’s firing, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probes possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign team and Moscow officials, as well as Russia’s attempts to influence the election, has stirred controversy, even among some members of Trump’s party.

It is overshadowing other events in Washington, threatening to dampen already flagging momentum for Trump’s legislative agenda of rolling back President Barack Obama’s healthcare reforms and overhauling the tax code.

He reportedly has met with Comey to discuss the probe, and Comey reportedly sought his approval to testify before lawmakers. But former presidents have argued that executive privilege is an implied power that exists to separate the legislative and executive branches. The American University professor said Trump’s history of “avoiding accountability” through his business career make it likely that Trump will simply resign to avoid accountability again.

The White House will also be pushing legislation to combat human trafficking, spearheaded by the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump. NYT reports that Comey defied the order.