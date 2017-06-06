Trump assails Justice Dept court strategy on travel ban

President Donald Trump for a second day lashed out at London’s mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly terror attack in the city. He was then harshly criticized when he appeared to misconstrue a statement while launching an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the visible increase in police activity in the wake of the attacks. As a candidate, Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration to the United States, and Justice Department lawyers have gone to great lengths to avoid calling it a “travel ban” in court, referring to it as a “temporary pause” or simply “the executive order”. “The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!”

President Trump has been promoting his travel bans on Twitter while feuding with the mayor of London.

A former speechwriter for President Barack Obama anxious that Trump seems all too eager for London-style violence to make its way to America.

In a January 31 press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president’s executive order is “not a travel ban”.

Trump also lashed out at his own Justice Department for seeking a “watered down” version of the travel ban he signed in March instead of a broader directive that was also blocked by the courts.

On Sunday, several lawmakers suggested in TV interviews that Trump’s proposed ban is no longer necessary since the administration has had the time it claimed it needed to develop beefed-up vetting procedures to screen people coming to the United States.

The President resumed his attacks on Khan Monday morning, tweeting, “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”. “If the president wanted 90 days to re-examine how individuals from certain countries would enter the United States, he’s had more than 90 days”, Warner said on CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice. It deleted Iraq from the list and removed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter. A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set.

All of the bans have been held up by federal courts, which have ruled that the orders unfairly target Muslim travelers while doing little to ensure American security. The narrower order temporarily halts entry to the US from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect USA national security.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. “I think we ought to go back to the first (ban), and go all the way”. A disconnect between the president and his spokespeople has been a hallmark of this administration, so first thing this morning, Trump clarified his statement once and for all.