Trump attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan over misconstrued statement – again

The acting USA ambassador to the United Kingdom countered President Trump’s Twitter criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan while Trump doubled down on his original reaction to Khan’s quotes about the weekend terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

Trump removed this context, however, giving off the assumption that Khan had suggested Saturday night’s attack, which left seven people dead and many more injured, was not worth being alarmed about.

Speaking on the BBC, Mr Khan made clear that he was advising Londoners and visitors not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets of the capital in the days to come, and not playing down anxieties about the attack itself.

As Trump was sending his first tweet, a Fox News host asked another guest about the response of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the attack. “MSM is working hard to sell it!” he wrote.

In the wake of Saturday evening’s attacks, Khan called the attackers “cowardly terrorists” and said London was safe.

City Hall declined to respond to Trump’s comments, beyond claiming they were “ill-informed” and deliberately took Khan’s remarks out of context.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”, Trump said Monday morning.

He also called Mr Trump’s views on Islam “ignorant”, leading the NY billionaire to challenge him to an IQ test.

Attacks at the London Bridge and Borough Market kill seven and injure nearly 50.

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said Sunday morning there was “no specific” threat against the US following attacks Saturday evening in London.

Meanwhile, crowds gathered by London’s beloved Tower Bridge on Monday – many Muslims among them – to grieve for the victims of the city’s second jihadist attack in three months.

The US Conference of Mayors, representing more than 1400 American cities, backed Mr Khan.

The White House is denying that President Donald Trump is picking a fight with London’s mayor – and that the president’s comments are related to the mayor’s Muslim faith.

President Donald Trump is criticizing his own Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered down, politically correct version” of the travel ban he signed in March.