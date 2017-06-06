Trump believes climate is changing, says Nikki Haley

He also pledged to provide the $15 million he says the UN Climate Change Secretariat will lose from President Trump’s withdrawal from the pact.

“We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company and to the Paris Agreement’s ultimate success”, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in the statement. “He knows that the USA has to be responsible with it, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s like O.J. Simpson saying he’s going to go out and find the real killer”, Kerry said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Throughout the interview, Kerry repeatedly criticized Trump for the decision, saying the president “unilaterally ceded global leadership on this issue” that had bipartisan consensus in the past.

“He’s simply walking away from what he felt was an agreement that did not serve the American people well”, Tillerson told the AP during an official trip to Australia, adding that Trump was “not walking away” from addressing climate change itself.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement to cut emissions saying it undermined the US economy, cost U.S.jobs, and put it at a disadvantage to other nations. The announcement comes on the heel of dozens of mayors of major cities across the United States also pledging to uphold climate-related commitments within their respective jurisdictions.

However, he indicated that re-entry may not be a top priority for his administration.

It signals that America’s hard-fought progress on climate issues won’t be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the USA government, observers said. “Our collective efforts to fight climate change don’t stop, not here, not today, quite the contrary they accelerate”, the daily Le Matin cited a statement from Mezouar. “The president made an executive agreement because that was the best that we could do”, he said. Former President Barack Obama pledged $3 billion to help poorer countries like China and India to reduce their emissions. McDonald’s believes in climate change and has acted accordingly (sustainability in the supply chain, increased energy efficiency), recognizing that it is good for its bottom line, for its customers and for the planet.