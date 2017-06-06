Trump berates mayor Sadiq Khan again over London attack

Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, criticized Trump’s views on Islam and for his immigration ban. Trump’s tweet came under sharp criticism as other world leaders sent messages of support and solidarity to the U.K. Amid the backlash, Trump followed up with yet another tweet attacking Khan.

Appearing on Channel 4 News on Monday evening, Khan said Trump was wrong about “many things” and that his state visit should not go ahead.

“I think, again, the president’s point is something he said frankly back nearly two years now – a year and a half ago – when the president talked about how we have to be more committed to national security”.

“You demean your office by misquoting and smearing the Mayor of a city that has just been attacked and is also the capital of your close ally”.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

President Donald Trump said Sunday he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he says has waged war on innocents for too long, vowing: “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”.

“We are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city”, Khan tweeted on Sunday.

“I commend the strong leadership of the mayor of London as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, the acting ambassador said.

Trump tells The New York Times that Khan could be allowed to enter the United States. There were calls for Lukens to be replaced.

Earlier Theresa May defended the mayor, while stopping short of directly criticising Mr Trump. Early on Sunday morning, Khan made a statement expressing grief and vowing that the terrorists “would not win”.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Khan said there was “no cause for alarm” when referring to a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London.

“There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump mischaracterized Khan’s remarks by suggesting the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack itself.

Trump’s comments drew widespread scorn in Britain but the US leader went on the attack again on Monday, saying in a tweet: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM (mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!”

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, she said at a press conference”.

Mr Khan’s spokesperson had described the first round of presidential tweets as “ill-informed” – and said they had deliberately taken his remarks out of context.

In London, Lew Lukens, the acting U.S. ambassador, also contradicted Trump, praising Khan’s leadership. And as a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this: you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name. The point is there is a reason to be alarmed. “We have constant attacks going on, not just there but across the globe, and we have to start putting national security and global security at an all time high”, she told a White House briefing.

He said his position on the planned state visit had remained consistent.

In the two weeks following the announcement of the visit in January, almost 2 million people signed an online petition in the United Kingdom calling for it be cancelled. Trump posted that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his “original” travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order meant to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the “watered down, politically correct version” now in front of the Supreme Court.

Mark’s account then retweeted Trump’s tweet and put a “praising hands” emoji in an ode of support for the USA president’s message, reports The Mirror.