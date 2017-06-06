Trump Continues to Criticize London Mayor in Wake of Terror Attack

But the mayor was talking about the stepped-up police presence in the city after the attack – not about the attack itself.

Trump and Khan have spent the past year sniping at one another, largely over Trump’s proposed travel ban that would temporarily bar some Muslims from entering the United States. “There will always be exceptions” to the ban, Trump says.

After Trump’s tweet Sunday, the acting US ambassador to the U.K., Lewis Lukens, issued a statement commending Khan for his response to the attacks.

Khan tells BBC that he has no interest in Trump’s offer: “I don’t want to be the exception to be allowed to go to America“.

President Donald Trump says he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he says has waged war on innocents for too long, vowing: “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., resurfaces that September tweet after an attack at Westminster.

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, said the spokesperson.

The next day, Khan tells Amanpour that he isn’t going to reply to the President’s son.

Asked if Trump was wrong to make the comments, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a news conference Monday that “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”.

Trump’s comments caused outrage among British officials, many of whom call London home.

It came after Mr Khan warned the citizens of London that there would be an increased armed police presence on the streets over the coming days, adding that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the heightened security.

This time, he tweeted about the ghastly London attacks and appeared to criticize the mayor of London for not giving a strong enough statement about it.

“But the President is saying that the mayor said there is no reason to be alarmed by the terrorist attack”, Karl said, before explaining the context of Khan’s statement. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

In his Monday’s outburst, Trump also attacked the media for supporting Khan, saying they were “working hard” to sell the mayor’s argument.

He said: “I am here to show respect to the people who were murdered and the injured.The whole world shows them respect.We will win and continue normal life”. This is the criticism that is being leveled at Trump from many quarters, that he has failed to understand the motive of the Mayor when he made the remarks, which was to calm down the public’s fears and give them a sense of safety, as is his responsibility.