Trump criticises London mayor on Twitter

On Twitter, Mr Trump said if “we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

Mr Khan said his thoughts, like the thoughts of all Londoners, were with the families and friends of the victims, which included Londoners as well as people from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Spain and other parts of the world. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted…”

As Philip Bump noted for The Washington Post, Trump tends to rush to weigh in on attacks connected to Islamist terrorism but is “remarkably late” in responding to others that are not.

Trump issued an initial travel ban for seven countries in January.

Up to now, the president had expressed his views only on Twitter.

Khan’s quote was meant to reassure Londoners that increased police presence meant no reason to be alarmed, but Trump misconstrued Khan’s words to mean the was normalizing terror attacks.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack and our city and our people and our values and our way of live”, he said.

It came after Khan was accused of giving “pathetic” excuses in an extraordinary broadside from US President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement, “We are united across all borders in horror and sadness, but equally in determination”.

Though Clinton did not name Trump particularly, her comments seemed to reference the president’s tweets.

Mr Trump responded by challenging Mr Khan to an IQ test, and said he was offended by Mr Khan, adding: “He doesn’t know me, never met me”.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by, do something”, she said. “We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Trump has used the London attacks – in which three men plowed a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree in a nearby market – to promote and call for support for his travel ban.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, said the tuxedo-clad Trump, standing on stage with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Later on Sunday, Mr Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia for the second time over the weekend.

Lower courts have blocked the proposed ban, citing various reasons, including Trump’s own public statements.

“This is not a time to lash out, to incite fear, or to use tragedy and terror for political gain”, Clinton said at a fundraiser for an organization that builds ties between African-American and Jewish youths.