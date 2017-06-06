Trump criticizes London’s mayor, again

Shortly thereafter, the police had neutralized the three terrorists on the outskirts of the bustling Borough Market.

Khuram Shazad Butt (left) and Rachid Redouane were killed within minutes of Saturday’s attack on London Bridge, British detectives say.

“After chairing a meeting of the government’s crisis response committee on Monday morning, May said the official threat level remained at “severe”, meaning an attack was highly likely, and additional security measures were in place”.

Neighbors of one of the dead suspects in the London Bridge attacks say he was trying to radicalize young people, and that they reported him to police.

At least seven people died and nearly 50 were injured when three attackers drove into crowds in central London before going on a stabbing spree.

Trump continued his criticism over Khan’s calls for “calm” following the attack that killed 7 people, suggesting the mainstream media was “working hard to sell” the mayor’s appeal for calm.

Trump responded on a British television show, saying he would “remember” Khan’s words.

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday renewed his Twitter attack on London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan over last weekend’s terror attacks.

Three Metropolitan Police officers and one British Transport Police officer were injured during the attack, the police said in a statement Monday, and one of the officers is still in serious condition.

“The point is, there is a reason to be alarmed”.

May has said the three attacks – including one on Parliament in March – weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam.

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

On Monday, a spokesman for Khan responded to the latest statement from Trump, saying: “Nothing has changed since yesterday”.

“I urge anyone with information about these men, their movements before the attack and where they frequented to come forward”, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said. The mayor had told London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city after the incident. No reason to be alarmed.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, May said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy”, said President Trump.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

In the latest outrage, three terrorists killed seven victims and injured dozens more in the London Bridge area on Saturday night.

“I don’t expect things to happen like that in this area but who knows what your neighbours are like?”

It is not yet known how the two men knew each other, and work is continuing to understand more about the trio, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone.

Trump said he had spoken with May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

The acting US ambassador to the United Kingdom – an Obama administration pick – also praised Khan, in apparent defiance of Trump’s statements.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

Trump Jr. wrote “You have got to be kidding me?!” above a link to an article reporting comments Khan had made months earlier.