Trump crosses swords with Merkel on trade, defence

US President Donald Trump views Germany as an important ally and gets along very well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House claims, despite the pair’s obvious differences.

Addressing an election campaign in Bavaria, Merkel on Sunday said that following Trump’s election and Brexit, Europeans “really have to take destiny into their own hands”.

“I think the relationship that the President has had with Merkel he would describe as fairly unbelievable”, Spicer said at the daily press briefing when asked about Merkel.

Early on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, who had just returned to Washington from the G7 summit in Italy, slammed Germany’s trade policies as “very bad“, and said “this will change”.

The 62-year-old said: “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States, in friendship with Great Britain, with other neighbours wherever possible, also with Russian Federation”. Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel followed her and blasted the U.S., saying the Trump administration’s “short-sighted policies… stand against the interest of the European Union“.

Trump’s tweet showed the deterioration of links with a key North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally, yet his timing also highlighted Germany’s web of relations with global partners who broadly share Merkel’s free-trade outlook and conviction on combating climate change.

The German ambassador to the United States, Peter Wittig, claimed the relationship between Germany and the U.S.is “good and productive” Wednesday, despite speculation the countries have a rocky bond. Trump’s critique marks an escalation in tensions between his administration and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “He said, ‘I don’t have a problem Germany, I have a problem with German trade'”. “But if you look overall, there’s probably going to need to be a rebalancing of who’s spending, who’s saving, what are the overall trade patterns”, Obama said during a press conference with Merkel.

Gabriel admitted in a press meeting that “it’s true that we have a hard situation in relations between Germany and U.S”, but he believed “we will come back to good relations in the future”. Coming hot on the heels of Trump’s recent exclamation that Germans are “very bad“, Trump now apparently believes the entirety of American-German relations to be “very bad“.

The era in which we could fully rely on others is over to some extent.

“That’s what the president called for, he called for additional burden-sharing”, Spicer said.