Trump doubles down on criticizing London mayor after deadly attacks

A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people.

Police have foiled 18 terror plots since 2013 and are managing 500 active investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any one time, according to two security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

NY [U.S.], June 5: Metropolitan Police is leaving no stone unturned in finding the details of the three terrorists that rampaged through central London killing seven and injuring 48 people.

So far, seven people, including a Canadian and a French national, have been confirmed dead.

He was known to police and MI5, but there was no intelligence that suggested an attack was being planned.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State has said a “detachment” of its fighters was behind the attack.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

Eight police officers fearing suicide blasts fired an unprecedented 50 rounds to kill the three.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation.

“Londoners and people from around the world, we send our love to the victims’ families and to all those who were injured”.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian.

Stung by the criticism so near a critical national election Thursday that will decide her political future, May responded at a news conference.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attackers were driven by Islamist ideology.

Work is still under way to identify the third man who was killed during the attack.

All parties had previously canceled events after the bombing in Manchester outside an Ariana Grande concert in May.

She added: “He witnessed members of the public and indeed uniformed officers being very severely assaulted and without hesitation, wearing his normal clothes, he dived in and tried to assist”. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office in July after the Brexit vote, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.