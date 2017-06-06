Trump Embraces Privatization of Air Traffic Control System

Trump’s argument in favor of the air traffic control privatization rests on the idea that the current system is going through the process of modernization very slowly, and that privatizing it will speed that up and lead to greater innovation.

Change could soon be coming to the skies above America. Trump administration officials have cited Shuster’s bill as a starting point for their efforts.

Schumer referenced the budget’s plan in a statement released Monday as Trump announced his ATC overhaul.

Trump’s move would privatize the job of tracking and guiding airplanes, a task that now falls under the Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s what you should know about it. “We are still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiqued, awful system that doesn’t work”. And it would mean that air traffic control wouldn’t be funded by taxpayers at all. The agency has within its ranks more than 13,000 licensed controllers who are spread across the country at regional control centers.

The 16 general aviation organizations reiterated “real and long-standing concerns, which include but are not limited to user fees”. “In addition, the system must safeguard the current Federal Aviation Administration employer-employee relationship that has proven fundamental to the safety of US air transportation”, Alpa stated.

Under Trump’s proposal, a board made up of airline, union and airport officials would oversee the nonprofit entity that would assume oversight after a three-year transition.

Under Trump’s plan, the federal government would turn over its airport facilities and other assets to the proposed nonprofit group at no charge.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), Chairman of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, reiterated his reservations saying, “As we move forward in discussing potential reforms, getting a bill to President Trump’s desk will require bipartisan support as well as a consensus among the aviation community on a way forward”.

Given the FAA’s performance-considered poor by even the government’s standard-and the success of alternative models worldwide, one would think this kind of reform plan would be an easy sell.

Under the plan – a previous version of which died past year in Congress – FAA air traffic control assets would be transferred at no charge to a not-for-profit cooperative. This, some worry, creates an inherent conflict of interest. He fought for years against proposals to hand the nation’s air traffic control system over to a private non-profit, which he argues will hurt smaller airports and recreational flights.

“Our plan will get you where you need to go more quickly, more reliably, more affordably and yes, for the first time in a long time, on time“, he said today during a briefing. The Senate Transportation Committee will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, with Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testifying.

That opposition could sink the proposal in Congress, or at least rile up some of Trump’s base.

Corporate jet pilots also oppose the plan as do their counterparts in general aviation.

The new ATC system must be fully and financial self-sufficient and will collect user fees to cover operational costs and recapitalization.

However, despite the pledge that the technology upgrade will benefit passengers, FlyersRights.org, the largest airline passenger advocacy organization, expressed “shock and dismay” over a plan it said would give more power to the airlines.

Can this actually be done? The aviation taxes should be sunset, except for those necessary to fund the Airport Improvement Program, according to the White House.

Some passengers may balk at the idea of handing over day-to-day management of the nation’s highly complex air traffic control system to the same companies that rack up tens of thousands of customer complaints a year, and occasionally physically assault or drag passengers off their planes. But it won’t be easy.

“[Shuster] will have the same problem he did last time“, Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio told the Washington Post.

Ashley Nunes is a research scientist at MIT’s Center for Transportation and Linguistics. Some Republicans wonder whether a private entity can legally impose what may be viewed as taxes on the flying public.