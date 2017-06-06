Trump goes after London mayor again after terror attack

The legal fight pits the president’s authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was meant to target Muslims.

Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis. But this time, it was to scold London Mayor Sadiq Khan. This was in reference to Khan’s statement that there was no cause for alarm. Armed with a knife, Masood then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police. He added that there would be an increased police presence but urged Londoners not to be alarmed by it, prompting a response from the USA president. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”, he added.

May declined to criticise Trump for his remarks, but she said she had disagreed with the U.S. leader on issues such as climate change.

Trump wrote. MSM referred to mainstream media. Khan’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

“We are not going to let Donald Trump divide our communities”, Khan told the BBC.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is pushing back on the suggestion that Trump is mischaracterizing the mayor’s comments. After his election previous year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

“This is probably a moment when Republicans wish for a Ronald Reagan in the White House, whose first concern would have been to express the horror and sympathies and prayers to the victims and their families, rather than go on a political rant first”, Bernstein said. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks.

The president that said he has expressed his unwavering support to the U.S. allies in the United Kingdom.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”, Trump said Monday morning. You will not win.

“We are united, as I said, in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us they can scare us”, Mr Mattis said. “Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam and you will never succeed is dividing our city”.

Mr Khan also accused Mr Trump of being “ignorant” about Islam and making both the United States and UK “less safe”.

“Some people thrive on feud and division”.

Mr Trump’s tweet came after a Fox News report cut Mr Khan’s comments short, leaving a quote simply saying people should not be alarmed. “So I’m not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong”. “And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May and offered the US’ “unwavering support” in investigating the terror attacks at the iconic London Bridge and Borough Market in the heart of the British capital.