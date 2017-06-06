Trump goes after London mayor, again

The attacks in Britain left 22 people dead at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago, and seven more in the capital Saturday night after incidents on at London Bridge and Borough Market.

ISIS said its “soldiers” carried out the attack. “I think, again, the President’s point is something he said, frankly, back – It’s been nearly two years now, a year and a half ago, when the President talked about how we have to be more committed to national security”.

“We’ve made a decision to come from our mosque as a community, to say that none of this that has happened resonates with what we understand as Islam, and that we are very sorry for what has happened”, she said. “We will defeat the terrorists”.

Witnesses told the BBC that van hit “five or six people, ‘ then the attackers exited the vehicle and pursued others in a “rampage” in which hundreds ran for their lives“.

A worker at Wheatsheaf pub, Fabio Lamas, 20, told NBC News he saw a patron get shot in the head by a stray police bullet as he stood by a window inside the establishment.

It is not clear how having more police on the beat would have prevented the attack, since the men were shot dead within eight minutes, but the issue of police cuts has come back to haunt May, who served for six years at home secretary under her predecessor David Cameron before she became prime minister last year. The firms said they’re working hard to rid networks of terrorist activity. “Butt called me a “Murtad” which means traitor in Arabic and accused me of being a government stooge when I confronted Anjem Choudhury about him supporting terrorism and my public campaign against Lee Rigby’s murder”, Shafiq said in a statement Monday.

It followed President Trump deriding and misrepresenting Khan’s attempt to calm Londoners after the attack.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump mischaracterized Khan’s remarks by suggesting the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack itself.

Khan said Saturday said Londoners should not be alarmed by an increased police presence on the city’s streets.

In a brief speech at the vigil, London Mayor Sadiq Khan seemed to speak for many as he voiced his sorrow and anger.

“The attack began at about 10 p.m., local time, when a van crossing London Bridge veered into pedestrians, crashing outside the Barrowboy & Banker Pub”. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

‘I don’t think that’s actually true.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show”, Conway said people should pay attention to what the president is doing, saying people in England had tried to inform authorities about the terrorists before the attacks happened.

The man was acquitted over the terror plot to launch a suicide attack against Sydney’s Holsworthy army barracks in 2009 after a trial in 2010.