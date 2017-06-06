Trump goes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan again after terror attack

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain”. But the special relationship has been rocky since the President took office.

President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism for a tweet in which he slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the recent terror attack that left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

A spokesperson for Khan dismissed Trump’s remarks and said the mayor has bigger things to worry about. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he said on Sunday morning.

Privately, British officials – many of whom call London home – were incandescent with rage. “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job”, she told a news conference in central London.

Earlier on Monday, before the president’s latest outburst, May was pushed hard before saying he was “wrong” to attack Khan.

“Some people thrive on feud and division”.

Khan tells BBC that he has no interest in Trump’s offer: “I don’t want to be the exception to be allowed to go to America“.

– “Unacceptable” attack or media “spin”?

President Donald Trump speaks during the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, Sunday, June 4, 2017. “I don’t know enough about it yet”, the Pentagon chief said, adding, “I like learning about something before I talk”.

In response to the mayor’s announcement, Trump lashed out against Khan on Twitter, ridiculing the city’s leader by saying he was playing down the threat of terrorism. “President Trump’s attack on him is unacceptable”.

Trump’s tweets were widely mocked in Britain, where the overwhelming mood is one of unity against terrorism and praise for security services. “There’s no reason to be alarmed”.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by, do something”, she said.

He said the latest version of the proposed ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries entering the USA was “watered down”.

Hazik Rahman from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community said the attackers had abused Islam, and that the event showed that the city would stand united in the face of extremism.

Trump did not mince words. She used a speech at the start of her election campaign to accuse European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker – an important figure in the coming Brexit talks – of trying to sabotage the vote.

After that order was struck down by the courts, the administration made a decision to write a second directive rather than appeal the initial ban to the Supreme Court.

A date for the court to hear arguments in the case was not immediately set. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban  which US courts have blocked.