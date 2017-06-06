Trump Goes on Early Morning Tweetstorm About the Travel Ban

Trump’s tweets Monday morning could give fresh ammunition to those who argue the revised travel ban still has constitutionally suspect motives, and hedges on Trump’s stated desire to reinstate the original version.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN”, he tweeted at 6:25 a.m. ET.

It’s also notable that the revised travel ban was authored by Trump’s administration and signed by the President himself – his Justice Department’s role is defending its legality.

The tweets come after a terror attack in London over the weekend, which killed seven people and injured 48 others. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office.

Trump also stressed that his proposal was a “travel ban”, a description his aides have disputed in the past.

Iraq was removed from the list of banned countries in the second order and an indefinite halt to entry from Syrian refugees was replaced by a temporary pause. “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”, he vowed.

President Donald Trump speaks during the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

The war of words was the latest episode in a long simmering feud between Trump and Khan, a Muslim who was elected as London’s mayor in May 2016. He previously had commented via a series of Twitter posts Saturday.

“Trump has rendered moot the debate in the litigation over whether campaign statements should be inadmissible by incorporating by reference all those statements and turning them into presidential proclamations”, Dellinger said.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice. Trump argued in a Twitter post for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and to focus on “security for our people”.

Trump’s Monday tweets undermine his administration’s previous denial that the policy was meant to be a ban.

Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed”.

You can be sure they will use this in their briefs today to the Supreme Court. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”. The policy was blocked by the lower court and he feared that it might get green signal anytime.

As Justice Department attorneys have worked to convince courts not to look at Trump’s statements in weighing the legal justifications of the travel ban, the President is not backing down – instead, he’s commenting more.

It is not known when the Supreme Court will make its decision on whether to hear the case.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. “I think we ought to go back to the first (ban), and go all the way”.